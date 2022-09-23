5 things to know for Friday, September 23, 2022

Hurricane Fiona forecast to bring 'severe' winds, heavy rainfall to Atlantic Canada
Hurricane Fiona is on track to blast through Atlantic Canada and Quebec as a formidable post-tropical storm this weekend.
Hurricane Fiona is set to make landfall in Atlantic Canada this weekend, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apparently supports ending COVID-19 vaccine border rules, and Canada is finally set to name a new ambassador to China. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. Hurricane Fiona: Hurricane Fiona is on track to blast through Atlantic Canada and Quebec as a formidable post-tropical storm this weekend.
2. Border rules: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apparently agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.
3. New ambassador: Trudeau has also tapped Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China, filling a nearly year-long vacancy in the key diplomatic post, sources tell CTV News.
4. Colour change: A new study found lakes becoming less blue, with many at risk of permanently turning green-brown, and the reason may surprise you.
5. We asked, you answered: Amid a shortage of various over-the-counter children's medications, parents told CTVNews.ca of the pains they are taking to find relief for their sick kids.
One more thing…
Hurricanes in Canada: Here's a look at major hurricanes that have hit Canada.
Federal agencies are trying to boost efforts to trace the origins of guns used in crimes, but it appears jurisdictional hurdles could prevent the measures from going as far as some would like.
Police in British Columbia's Lower Mainland say an investigation into an international drug trafficking network has led to charges against three residents and an alleged associate in Japan, who is linked to the Yakuza crime syndicate.
Climate change is leading to lakes becoming less blue, with many at risk of permanently turning green-brown, a new study has found.
CTV News has launched a live tracker of Hurricane Fiona, which is expected to make landfall in Canada on Saturday morning.
The death of the Queen and the fact that the Crown Jewels were so clearly on display has reignited conversations on Queen Elizabeth II’s reign and its legacy of colonialism.
As hurricane Fiona barrels toward Atlantic Canada, emergency officials in the region are asking residents to heed their advice.
Contrary to new recommendations by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force, health-care professionals in Canada are warning against routine anxiety testing for adults. CTVNews.ca brings you their concerns.
Canada's cannabis industry is hoping a newly launched review of the legislation that paved the way for the recreational use and sale of pot will help the sector stave off more financial difficulties.
RCMP in the Northwest Territories say the suspect in the stabbing of three people in Fort Good Hope was arrested Thursday evening 'without any incident.'
After three days in which the war in Ukraine consumed world leaders at the United Nations, other conflicts and concerns are beginning to emerge.
A former deputy police minister who was accused of leading a crime gang of government officials was given a death sentence with a two-year reprieve Friday on charges of manipulating the stock market, taking bribes and other offences, in a case that involved at least two former Cabinet officials, Chinese state TV reported.
Alabama officials called off the Thursday lethal injection of a man convicted in a 1999 workplace shooting because of time concerns and trouble accessing the inmate's veins.
A court in northern China sentenced one man to 24 years in jail Friday for his role in a vicious attack on four women, as well as other crimes including robbery and opening an illegal gambling ring.
New York's attorney general says her three-year investigation of former President Donald Trump uncovered potential crimes in the way he ran his real estate empire, including allegations of bank and insurance fraud.
The Unification Church, whose close ties with Japan's governing party have emerged after the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, acknowledged Thursday that it had accepted 'excessive' donations from the suspect's mother, and that it would need to consider it seriously if that led to the killing.
In the midst of a shortage of children’s medications, physicians are advising parents to avoid giving their sick kids expired medication, and to speak to trusted health professionals about how to manage illnesses as well as their anxieties.
In the first-of-its kind, save-the-world experiment, NASA is about to clobber a small, harmless asteroid millions of miles away.
We've entered our second and final equinox of 2022. If you reside in the Northern Hemisphere, you know it as the fall equinox (or autumnal equinox). For people south of the equator, this equinox actually signals the coming of spring.
NASA has released new glamour shots of our solar system's outermost planet taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. The pictures taken in July show not only Neptune's thin rings, but its faint dust bands, never before observed in the infrared, as well as seven of its 14 known moons.
Apple Music will be the new sponsor of the Super Bowl halftime show, the NFL announced early Friday morning.
Following a notice of dismissal filed by the plaintiffs for a lawsuit involving allegations of molestation against comedians Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears, Haddish says the suit has cost her work.
Electronic Arts and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment announced Wednesday that AFC Richmond, the team managed by the affable Lasso in the hit Apple TV+ series "Ted Lasso," will be available to gamers across multiple game modes in the upcoming EA Sports FIFA 23 video game.
Boeing will pay US$200 million to settle charges from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it misled investors about the 737 MAX that was grounded for 20 months after two fatal crashes killed 346 people.
The CEO of one of Canada's largest institutional investors didn't mince words Wednesday when speaking about the recent push by some corporate leaders to order employees back to the office full-time.
The next airline hoping to pose a threat to the country's Air Canada-WestJet duopoly is slated to take its inaugural flight Thursday. Canada Jetlines is scheduled to begin service with twice weekly flights from Toronto's Pearson International Airport to Calgary International Airport.
Audrey Sung may be only 12 years old, but you'd never guess it by her piano playing — she can easily perform a complicated melody on the piano, a gift she is looking to share with other kids.
More than 26 million people tuned in to watch the Queen's funeral in the United Kingdom on Monday, the first to be televised for a British monarch.
Two people who wish to remain anonymous have claimed a US$1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot after a single ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, opting to take a lump sum payment of $780.5 million, lottery officials said Wednesday.
The Boston Celtics have suspended Ime Udoka for a full year, banning the coach who led them to the NBA Finals last spring for the entire 2022-23 season over what two people with knowledge of the matter said was an improper relationship with a member of the organization.
Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund.
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in the U.S. because the windows can pinch a person's fingers when being rolled up.
Tesla Inc. on Thursday countersued the California agency that has accused the electric carmaker of tolerating widespread race discrimination at its flagship assembly plant.
Amid rising insurance rates, the Canadian Automobile Association offers some tips for finding better car insurance deals.