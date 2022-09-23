5 things to know for Friday, September 23, 2022

Hurricane Fiona is set to make landfall in Atlantic Canada this weekend, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apparently supports ending COVID-19 vaccine border rules, and Canada is finally set to name a new ambassador to China. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Hurricane Fiona: Hurricane Fiona is on track to blast through Atlantic Canada and Quebec as a formidable post-tropical storm this weekend.

2. Border rules: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has apparently agreed to let a cabinet order enforcing mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirements at the Canadian border expire at the end of this month.

3. New ambassador: Trudeau has also tapped Jennifer May to be Canada's new ambassador to China, filling a nearly year-long vacancy in the key diplomatic post, sources tell CTV News.

4. Colour change: A new study found lakes becoming less blue, with many at risk of permanently turning green-brown, and the reason may surprise you.

5. We asked, you answered: Amid a shortage of various over-the-counter children's medications, parents told CTVNews.ca of the pains they are taking to find relief for their sick kids.

