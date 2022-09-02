5 things to know for Friday, September 2, 2022

Your blood type could predict your risk of having a stroke before age 60: study
A new study suggests certain blood types can be a factor in determining the risk of stroke for people under the age of 60.
A study suggests blood type may be an indicator of stroke risk, a province adapts a controversial sugar tax, and Canada might be getting a 1,000 km/h train. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
1. Stroke risk: Amid rising reports of strokes found in people under the age of 60, a new study suggests the risk in younger age groups could be determined by their blood type.
2. New leadership: Britain's Conservative leadership contest ends today, paving the way for a new prime minister Monday. If frontrunner Liz Truss beats Rishi Sunak as is widely expected, she'll confront a scene straight out of the 1980s: looming recession, industrial unrest and urban decay.
3. Sugar tax: A new tax on sugary drinks sold in Newfoundland and Labrador has come into effect, but not everyone thinks it's a good idea.
4. Monkeypox response: As the new school year kicks off, universities across the country are figuring out how to address monkeypox. Public health officials have recently reported a slowing down in the spread of cases, but experts say that risk remains high in campus settings.
5. Vacuum-tube train: A Canadian company unveiled plans for a fully electric train-style vehicle which could travel at 1,000 kilometres per hour and, it claims, would cost less than a plane ticket to travel on.
One more thing…
More 'quiet' trends: Read up on the telltale signs of quiet firing and other quiet workplace practices.
Alberta's lieutenant-governor says it's not a done deal that she would automatically sign off on a proposal from a United Conservative Party leadership candidate to pass a bill aimed at ignoring federal laws and court rulings.
A man tried to kill Argentina's politically powerful Vice President Cristina Fernandez outside her home, but the handgun misfired, the country's president said.
The Western U.S. is currently sweltering under a heat dome, and according to experts, we’ll be feeling some of those impacts in parts of Canada this long weekend.
U.S. President Joe Biden charged in a prime-time address Thursday that the 'extreme ideology' of Donald Trump and his adherents 'threatens the very foundation of our republic,' as he summoned Americans of all stripes to help counter what he sketched as dark forces within the Republican Party trying to subvert democracy.
Singer-songwriter Feist has quit Arcade Fire's current tour after sexual misconduct allegations against the band's singer Win Butler surfaced in recent days.
New evidence about the Nile bolsters a long-standing theory of how ancient Egyptians managed to build the massive pyramids of Giza thousands of years ago, showing the builders likely took advantage of a 'now-defunct' arm of the river.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says some premiers are not being honest about the effect of Ottawa's carbon tax.
Pierre Poilievre is promising to enact what he calls the 'Plain Language Law,' which he says would bring an end to government jargon, including in legislative documents.
Health Canada has authorized the use of the country's first variant-targeting COVID-19 booster shot, marking what health officials are calling a 'milestone' in Canada's pandemic response. The Spikevax bivalent dose is an adapted version of the original Moderna mRNA vaccine, and targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant. The first delivery of doses will arrive on Friday.
A Toronto woman has spent months fighting for access to her government accounts after she says her Social Insurance Number (SIN) was flagged as ‘deceased’ by Service Canada.
Add "quiet firing" and "quiet managing" to the list of modern terms that describe familiar workplace practices. The two have emerged following the popularization of the term "quiet quitting" on the social media app TikTok in August.
A Brampton, Ont. media personality who was brutally attacked with a machete and axe in the driveway of his home has spoken out for the first time since he was ambushed.
As the new school year kicks off, universities across the country are back in crisis management mode, this time to address monkeypox. The Public Health Agency in Canada recently reported a slowing down in the spread of cases, but experts say that schools need to remain prepared.
India commissioned its first home-built aircraft carrier Friday as it seeks to counter regional rival China's much larger and growing fleet, and expand its own indigenous shipbuilding capabilities.
North Korea called the UN's top expert on the country's human rights "a puppet" of the United States, warning Friday that it won't tolerate an American-led plot to use the rights issue to overthrow its political system.
Heavy fighting continued Friday near Europe's largest nuclear power plant in a Russian-controlled area of eastern Ukraine, a day after experts from the UN's nuclear watchdog agency voiced concerns about structural damage to the sprawling Zaporizhzhia site.
An explosion tore through a crowded mosque in western Afghanistan on Friday, killing at least 18 people, including a prominent cleric, Taliban officials and a local medic said. At least 21 people were hurt.
One year after Kabul fell to the Taliban following the full military withdrawal of U.S. troops, a charity that helps resettle LGBTQ2S+ refugees says more than 5,500 LGBTQ2S+ people desperate to escape Afghanistan have reached out to them.
Eating a lot of ultraprocessed foods significantly increases men's risk of colorectal cancer and can lead to heart disease and early death in both men and women, according to two new, large-scale studies of people in the United States and Italy published Wednesday in British medical journal The BMJ.
Canada needs more transparency and better enforcement to protect Canadians from unlimited exposure to toxic chemicals like lead and cadmium, an analysis from Environmental Defence said Wednesday.
After engine trouble halted the first attempt, NASA will be taking a second try on Saturday at launching a rocket off to orbit around the Moon as the first step in humanity’s grand return to the lunar surface.
A Canadian company has unveiled plans for a fully electric train-style vehicle which could travel at 1,000 kilometres per hour and, it claims, would cost less than a plane ticket to travel on.
A University of Calgary scientist is hoping to determine whether Mars was ever capable of supporting life.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.,' 'Me Time' and 'Funny Pages.'
The oldest son of Anne Heche has filed a petition to assume control of the late actress's estate. Heche, who died last month after a car crash at age 53, did not have a will, according to a copy of the petition obtained by CNN.
CTVNews.ca asked Toronto International Film Festival Senior Programmer Steve Gravestock which films he's most excited to have screening at this year's festival.
Wall Street shifted between small gains and losses Friday ahead of U.S. jobs data that might reinforce U.S. Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes meant to cool inflation.
Starbucks has named a longtime PepsiCo executive as its new CEO. The coffee giant said Thursday that Laxman Narasimhan will join Starbucks on Oct. 1 after relocating from London to Seattle, where Starbucks is based.
As the Bank of Canada tries to rein in red hot inflation, the central bank is engaging in another fight: one against misinformation.
Whether he's fiddling a tune for a national title or swinging a hammer at his day job, Ethan Harty says the key to his success is focusing on the "fine details."
A dazzling pink diamond, described as one of the world's purest, could fetch more than US$21 million when it goes under the hammer in Hong Kong in October, auction house Sotheby's said on Wednesday.
Serena and Venus Williams lost in the first round of doubles at the U.S. Open to the Czech pair of Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova 7-6 (5), 6-4 in Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday night.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov will be moving on to the third round of the U.S. Open after a 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 win over Roberto Carballes Baena on Thursday.
Fiery Australian Nick Kyrgios has been fined US$7,500 for 'spitting and audible obscenities' during his second-round win at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, tournament organizers told Reuters.
If you've seen the new DeLorean Alpha5 electric car, you might be disappointed that it doesn't look much at all like the famous DeLorean DMC-12 from the 'Back to the Future' movies. But the Alpha5 does resemble some DeLoreans that were never actually made.
Ontario drivers may soon find themselves on the province's first-ever diverging diamond interchange that is set to open this year.
South Korea's national security adviser said on Thursday the United States has promised to review the impact of its new rules on subsidies for electric vehicles following concern they could hurt South Korean automakers, Yonhap news agency reported.