5 things to know for Friday, September 2, 2022

A study suggests blood type may be an indicator of stroke risk, a province adapts a controversial sugar tax, and Canada might be getting a 1,000 km/h train. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Stroke risk: Amid rising reports of strokes found in people under the age of 60, a new study suggests the risk in younger age groups could be determined by their blood type.

2. New leadership: Britain's Conservative leadership contest ends today, paving the way for a new prime minister Monday. If frontrunner Liz Truss beats Rishi Sunak as is widely expected, she'll confront a scene straight out of the 1980s: looming recession, industrial unrest and urban decay.

3. Sugar tax: A new tax on sugary drinks sold in Newfoundland and Labrador has come into effect, but not everyone thinks it's a good idea.

4. Monkeypox response: As the new school year kicks off, universities across the country are figuring out how to address monkeypox. Public health officials have recently reported a slowing down in the spread of cases, but experts say that risk remains high in campus settings.

5. Vacuum-tube train: A Canadian company unveiled plans for a fully electric train-style vehicle which could travel at 1,000 kilometres per hour and, it claims, would cost less than a plane ticket to travel on.

