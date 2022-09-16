5 things to know for Friday, September 16, 2022

Where have home prices dropped the most, what's open and closed on Sept. 19, and what is the Duchy of Cornwall?

1. Real estate: Housing prices have continued on their downward plunge amid Bank of Canada interest rate hikes and fears over a potential looming recession, but the effect isn't being felt evenly across the country.

2. Pandemic pronouncements: While the head of the World Health Organization says the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is 'in sight,' some Canadian experts warn it's too soon to declare the global health crisis over.

3. Funeral plans: For federal government employees across Canada, Monday, Sept. 19 will be a holiday and a national day of mourning as Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral takes place in the United Kingdom. Here is what will be open and closed in Canada on Sept. 19.

4. No respects: In a reminder of the pall of geopolitics, a delegation of Chinese officials reportedly has been barred from visiting the historic hall in Parliament where Queen Elizabeth II is lying in state.

5. Duchy of Cornwall: Prince William has a new title, and with that comes a nearly-700-year-old, $1.5-billion estate belonging to the Royal Family.

One more thing…

Saturn's tilt: Could it have been caused by a collision with a rogue moon?