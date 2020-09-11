TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 135,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 6,700 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. California wildfire: A Northern California wildfire that destroyed a foothill hamlet has become the state's deadliest blaze of the year, with 10 people confirmed dead, and the toll could climb as searchers look for 16 missing people.

2. Quarantine system: Health Minister Patty Hajdu fired back at Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Thursday, after Ford lambasted the quarantine system as "broken."

3. 'Twindemic' fears: Fears are mounting among doctors about the possibility of a so-called 'twindemic' consisting of duelling flu and coronavirus outbreaks.

4. Child care: More evidence that women are bearing the brunt of the shrinking economy came to light Thursday, as a new survey showed that Canadian women are far more likely than Canadian men to have thought about quitting their jobs to support their children attending school virtually.

5. Court case: A divorced father who didn't want his son to return to school due to concerns about COVID-19 has lost a legal fight with the child’s mother after an Ontario judge determined that returning to class was best for the child.

One more thing…

Myth busted: The infrared thermometers increasingly being used as COVID-19 screening measures at Canadian entry points and businesses are not able to catch every case of the novel coronavirus, but there is no reason to believe they will harm your brain.