TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 77.34 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. English-language debate: With just 11 days left in this election, federal party leaders took part in the sole English-language debate of the 2021 campaign on Thursday. CTVNews.ca has rounded up the key takeaways.

2. Name dropped: At last night's debate, leaders frequently name-dropped former Liberal MP Jody Wilson-Raybould to attack Justin Trudeau.

3. Truth Tracker: On the campaign trail and during Wednesday’s leaders’ debate, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has said that emissions have gone up during Justin Trudeau’s time as prime minister. But does that claim stand up?

4. Harrowing journey: Afghans accepted for settlement in Canada are beginning to make their way to safety through Pakistan.

5. 'A lot of tears': Hundreds of Albertans are having their treatments cancelled due to soaring COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations that are overwhelming the province's hospitals.

One more thing…

Combatting loneliness: A Toronto doctor is launching a program aimed at older hospital patients to help them deal with social isolation and loneliness.