TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 81.55 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. 'An insult': A statement from the Tk'emlups te Secwepemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C., said the lack of a response from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to two letters was an "insult," but it looks forward to welcoming Trudeau in the community later this month.

2. COVID-19 in schools: An Edmonton, Alta. woman is calling on the province to implement better contact tracing policies in schools after her 10-year-old granddaughter contracted COVID-19 at school and passed the infection along to her elderly grandfather.

3. Third dose: The vast majority of Canadians have expressed interest in receiving a booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine, according to a new survey from Nanos Research.

4. Working from home: With many companies making remote work a permanent aspect of certain jobs, experts say employers cannot reduce a current employee's salary without consent and face legal risks if they do.

5. Mental health: Montreal Canadiens star Carey Price reignited the conversation about mental health in sports after announcing he would be stepping away from the team for undisclosed reasons.

One more thing…

Baby it's cold outside: With gas prices set to reach new highs this weekend, Canadians may be looking for low-cost ways to keep their homes warm this fall and winter.