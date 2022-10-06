5 things to know for Friday, October 7, 2022

Researchers look for ties between modern behaviour and Neanderthal DNA, a series of stabbings are under investigation in Las Vegas and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is condemned over the use of a YouTube tag.

1. Nobel Peace Prize: This year's peace prize is going to jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Centre for Civil Liberties.

2. Alberta's change: After a night of vote-counting delays, Danielle Smith was named leader of the United Conservative Party of Alberta and next premier of the province.

3. Murder investigation: An attacker with a large kitchen knife killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip before he was arrested Thursday, police said.

4. Recent research: A group of scientists found that Neanderthal DNA likely contributes to human behavioural patterns around smoking, alcohol consumption and sleeping.

5. #mgtow: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are accusing Pierre Poilievre of "using his videos to appeal to far-right misogynistic online movements," after it was revealed that the Conservative leader's YouTube channel was using a hidden tag to promote his videos among anti-women audiences.

Trailer misses the mark: Fans got a first look at 'The Super Mario Bros. Movie,' and noticed something is missing.

The first trailer for `The Super Mario Bros. Movie`has dropped, and fans are excited for everything except for Chris Pratt`s vocal stylings as Mario. (Nintendo/Illumination)