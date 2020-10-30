TORONTO -- Canada has more than 27,200 active cases of COVID-19, with nearly 3,000 new cases added in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Inside the ICU: Six months after CTV News first visited the COVID-19 intensive care unit at Humber River Hospital, where doctors and nurses faced a mostly unknown virus, medical correspondent Avis Favaro returned to see how it is handling the second wave.

2. 'Historical anomaly': Hate crime incidents across Vancouver have increased this year compared to 2019, with a dramatic spike in incidents targeting Asian communities specifically, according to a report presented to the city's police board.

3. Facial recognition: An investigation by privacy officials found that, without customers' knowledge, more than five million images of Canadian shoppers were collected through facial recognition software used by the parent company of malls across the country.

4. New treatment: A ketogenic drink developed by a Quebec professor to treat mild cognitive impairments that can lead to Alzheimer's and dementia in older adults will soon be hitting store shelves after years of research.

5. Tiny shelters: With winter right around the corner, one Toronto carpenter is using his skills to build shelters for those who would otherwise be stranded on the streets in frigid temperatures.

One more thing…

'Very nice!': An Oklahoma City pastor has raised more than US$124,000 for a woman in his congregation who was duped into babysitting a character in the new "Borat" movie.