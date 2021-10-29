TORONTO -- The Florida Panthers' head coach resigns, the Tories call on the ethics commissioner, and supply chain issues cause a crutches shortage. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Blackhawks investigation: Florida Panthers Head Coach Joel Quenneville has resigned in the fallout from the Chicago Blackhawks sexual abuse case that has exposed failures at nearly every level of professional hockey.

2. Speaking appearance: The Conservative Party is calling on Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion to investigate whether Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated the Conflict of Interest Act after his mother spoke at an event organized by a group that has received federal funding.

3. Blind bidding: Open bidding may lead to higher increases in home prices compared to blind bidding, according to a new study, but one realtor argues more transparency would be better for both buyers and sellers.

4. Shipping containers: At least four shipping containers that were lost from a stricken cargo ship off the B.C. coast have come ashore on Vancouver Island, the Canadian Coast Guard confirmed Thursday.

5. Crutches shortage: Supply chain issues and a shortage of aluminum due to the pandemic means that Canada, along with much of North America, is experiencing a shortage in crutches, leading some hospitals to ask for donations.

One more thing…

Face lift: An embattled Facebook Inc. is changing its name to Meta Platforms Inc., or Meta for short, to reflect what CEO Mark Zuckerberg says is its commitment to developing the new surround-yourself technology known as the 'metaverse.'