5 things to know for Friday, October 28, 2022

Elon Musk has completed his purchase of Twitter, human rights groups criticize Canada Soccer, and Water Polo Canada faces a $5.5 million lawsuit. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. The new Chief Twit: Elon Musk has completed his US$44 billion deal to buy Twitter, putting the world's richest man in charge of one of the world's most influential social media platforms.

2. World Cup concerns: Human rights organizations say Canada Soccer has been “missing in action” when it comes to speaking out against human rights abuses in Qatar ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

3. Sports scandal: Four former members of the national water polo team program have filed a $5.5-million lawsuit against Water Polo Canada, alleging the federation's top executives, coaches and support staff fostered a toxic culture for more than a decade.

4. 'Very disheartening': The First Nations behind an Indigenous-led bid to host the 2030 Olympics in British Columbia react after learning the provincial government won't be supporting their efforts.

5. Unanimous consent: A New Democrat member of Parliament's motion calling on the federal government to recognize what unfolded inside residential schools as a genocide received unanimous consent from MPs in the House of Commons on Thursday.

One more thing...

Faith and finance: Muslim Canadians are 'left out' of purchasing homes due to lack of halal mortgages, experts say.

A condo building is seen under construction surrounded by houses as condo towers are seen in the distance in Vancouver on March 30, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)