5 things to know for Friday, October 21, 2022

1. Coutts blockade: Portions of court documents unsealed Thursday related to a border blockade in Alberta in February show police were worried about the level of violence that could unfold.

2. Truss resigns: The world's view of British pragmatism and common sense, long integral to the national brand, has been shattered by a series of events including the resignation Thursday of its third prime minister in a year.

3. 'Cause a riot': The below-market, million-dollar listing price for a detached home in East Vancouver is sparking debate over real estate marketing strategies and ethics.

4. Costly trends: Here's what economists are saying about the recent inflation data and what is expected from the Bank of Canada as we approach 2023.

5. Mass recall: What is it about the 1.5 million hair products being recalled in Canada that makes them potentially dangerous? CTVNews.ca explains what benzene is and how it's used in manufacturing.

See it? Kill it: The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a warning about a small, colourful bug.

This Sept. 19, 2019, file photo shows a spotted lanternfly at a vineyard in Kutztown, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)