TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 160,500 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 14,800 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Trumps test positive: U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted early Friday morning that he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

2. Seeking justice: Politicians and advocacy groups alike are calling for systemic change after an Atikamekw woman recorded her final moments at a hospital in Joliette, Que. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the video shows "the worst form of racism."

3. Test results backlog: With cases rapidly rising amid Canada's second wave, Ontario set a new record for backlogged test results as more than 82,000 people wait to hear back as to whether they're infected.

4. Blood donor ban: While COVID-19 has prompted calls for blood donations due to a shortage, the pandemic is also putting off the Liberals' promise to open up donor eligibility to gay men and some other folks in the LGBTQ community, according to federal Diversity and Inclusion Minister Bardish Chagger.

5. Crowd control: The connection between crowds and the virus’ spread has become so entrenched in the public psyche that just the sight of a large group can cause fear, anxiety, and even disgust in some people, experts say.

One more thing…

Gut flora: A new study suggests that feeding caesarean section newborns a small amount of their mother's feces, diluted in breast milk, just after birth may help to increase their exposure to healthy microbiota, commonly known as gut flora.