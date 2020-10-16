TORONTO -- Canada is approaching 192,000 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 20,500 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Family tree: An investigative technique widely used in the United States but still new to Canada helped police solve the murder of Christine Jessop, a nine-year-old girl who was abducted, sexually assaulted and murdered 36 years ago.

2. Hello, neighbour: Canadians' opinions of their neighbour sank to record lows over the past year, with more than three in five Canadians holding an unfavourable view of the United States, according to a new survey.

3. Election outcomes: With U.S. President Donald Trump declining to commit to a peaceful transfer of power, Canadian political science professor says multiple scenarios could unfold after the U.S. election on Nov. 3, regardless of who wins.

4. Long-haulers: A growing body of evidence indicates that COVID-19 long-haulers may not be a single syndrome but possibly up to four different syndromes, according to a new health review.

5. 'Contact' sport: The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning that recreational hockey has the right conditions for a "superspreader event" of COVID-19.

One more thing…

'Navigation par excellence': A shorebird has reportedly broken the record for non-stop avian flight after flying more than 12,000 kilometres from Alaska to New Zealand in one go.