TORONTO -- Art McDonald wants his job back, Nunavut declares a state of emergency, and housing prices have jumped since last year. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. Misconduct allegation: Canada’s top military commander Admiral Art McDonald wants his job back after military police determined there was not enough evidence to lay charges against him in regards to a misconduct allegation.

2. State of emergency: More than 30,000 litres of bottled water arrived in Nunavut’s capital city Thursday after the government declared a state of emergency due to contamination in the city.

3. Housing market: A new survey from the real estate firm Royal LePage shows that housing prices in Canada have jumped 21.4 per cent since this time last year.

4. Border restrictions: Starting in early November, the United States will be opening its land and sea border to non-essential, fully vaccinated Canadian travellers. Here's what we know so far.

5. Consent laws: COVID-19 vaccines for children under 12 years of age are expected to be reviewed by Health Canada soon, putting the country’s medical consent laws for children in the spotlight.

One more thing…

Cold winter: The climatological phenomenon known as La Nina has returned, and that means many Canadians can expect a cold and stormy winter, according to AccuWeather's latest winter forecast.