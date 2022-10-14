5 things to know for Friday, October 14, 2022

Opening arguments in the Emergencies Act inquiry, Royal Bank of Canada economists forecast a recession in early 2023, and the average rent in Canada exceeds $2,000 per month. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Key arguments: The public hearings into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act last winter are underway. From federal officials to lawyers of "Freedom Convoy" protest organizers, here are the key arguments on day one.

2. New details: Images have emerged showing Chris Doncaster, the suspected gunman in deaths of two Ont. police officers, wearing a Canadian Armed Forces uniform.

3. Recession projection: Economists from the Royal Bank of Canada expect the country to enter a recession in the first quarter of 2023.

4. Rental market: According to a new report, listing prices for rental housing saw an annual increase of 15.4 per cent in September 2022, hitting an average of $2,043.

5. Banking breakup: JPMorgan Chase and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West are severing ties, but the reason why may not be what you think it is.

One more thing…

Money myths: Can money buy you happiness? An expert breaks down common "money myths."

Canadian $20 bills are pictured in Toronto, Sept.9, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Staff