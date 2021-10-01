TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 80.52 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Under fire: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came under fire Thursday for spending part of Canada's first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation flying to Tofino, B.C., to join his family.

2. Raising awareness: A new survey suggests that there is growing awareness of Canada's mistreatment of Indigenous people, and an increasing number of Canadians say the onus is on the federal government to achieve economic and social equality for Indigenous communities.

3. Alberta hospitals: Premier Jason Kenney has announced other provinces, as well as the Armed Forces and the Red Cross, will assist Alberta's overwhelmed health-care system.

4. Prison camps: Families of Canadians detained in Syria over links to ISIS have filed a case in federal court against the Canadian government over perceived inaction on getting them home.

5. COVID-19 symptoms: A team of epidemiologists in the U.K. has determined that a set of seven symptoms, when expressed together, best predict SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in the community.

One more thing…

Bring home the bacon: As grocery prices continue to rise, the price of bacon in Canada reached an all-time high last month, according to data from Statistics Canada.