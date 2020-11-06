TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 251,000 total cases of COVID-19, with nearly 33,000 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Georgia on our minds: Biden has taken the lead in Georgia thanks to a boost in support from mail-in votes from Democratic-leaning counties. However, those results aren’t final, and election officials are expected to continue counting votes into Friday.

2. COVID-19 vaccine: Essential workers and others who face increased risks related to COVID-19 should be vaccinated against the disease before everyone else, according to new recommendations submitted to the federal government.

3. Tinnitus symptoms: A new study from the United Kingdom shows that COVID-19 and the restrictions surrounding the virus may be making the symptoms of tinnitus worse.

4. Halted evictions: Some small-scale residential landlords in Ontario say a now-ended moratorium on evictions due to the pandemic is still making it hard to get tenants out of their buildings.

5. Asymptomatic long-hauler: A woman in the U.S. never developed any symptoms of COVID-19 even though the novel coronavirus was in her system for at least 15 weeks, according to a new case study.

One more thing…

Getting her bearings: A wee bear cub was apprehended at the Canada-U.S. border this week after trying to cross with "no travel documents," officials said in a tongue-in-cheek Facebook post.