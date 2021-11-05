TORONTO -- Flags on federal buildings will be raised soon, B.C.'s premier announces his cancer diagnosis, and an antiviral COVID-19 drug is under review in Canada. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Federal flags: The federal government is expected to announce on Friday that it will raise Canadian flags on federal buildings and on the Peace Tower, to lower them again for Remembrance Day.

2. B.C. premier: In an update on the results of his biopsy, B.C. Premier John Horgan says a growth in his throat is cancerous.

3. Vaccine mandates: A group of Conservative MPs and Senators are organizing an inter-party “civil liberties caucus” with the aim of speaking up for the rights of Canadians losing their jobs because they are unvaccinated against COVID-19, CTV News has confirmed.

4. Vaccination survey: The top reasons Canadians unvaccinated against COVID-19 say they have avoided getting the jab are “personal freedom” and “health concerns,” a new poll has found.

5. Merck drug: Health Canada says it's still reviewing data on an antiviral COVID-19 drug that has now been authorized in the United Kingdom.

One more thing…

Medical imaging: A new X-ray machine that allows scientists to zoom down to the cellular level has been used to show COVID-19's damage to human lungs, as reported in an article published in the journal Nature Methods.