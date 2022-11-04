5 things to know for Friday, November 4, 2022

A refugee stabs herself in front of a federal official as part of a desperate plea for housing, Ottawa police investigate allegations of officers leaking info to "Freedom Convoy" organizers, and a Cree woman says her baby died after Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Plea for help: A Palestinian refugee stabs herself in the stomach, just below the ribcage, while in a meeting with a federal government official with Immigration Refugees and Citizenship Canada.

2. Leak allegations: Ottawa's interim police chief confirms his force is investigating allegations that officers leaked intelligence to organizers of last winter's "Freedom Convoy" protest.

3. Tragedy: An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the an Edmonton hospital led to the death of her daughter.

4. Hospitals crunch: Intensive care patients 14 and older can now be admitted to adult ICU beds in Ontario hospitals to help create capacity at children's hospitals seeing a surge in pediatric patients.

5. 'Video wizard': Millions of people have watched Kevin Parry turn himself into balloons or disappear in a sneeze. The Toronto man is a stop-motion animator who creates unbelievable videos meant to look as believable as possible.

One more thing…

Respiratory infections: Here are the differences between COVID-19, RSV and influenza.

A sign directing visitors to the emergency department is shown at the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Friday, May 15, 2015 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld