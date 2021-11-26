TORONTO -- More bad weather is on the way for parts of B.C., an Afghan refugee waits to come to Canada, and the EU stops flights from southern Africa. Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

1. B.C. weather: The second of three successive atmospheric rivers will hit parts of B.C. this weekend as flood watches and evacuation orders are put in place.

2. CERB repayment: Some Canadians who received a pandemic jobless benefit are set to receive notices that they have to repay some of the aid they received last year.

3. Afghan refugee: One of the Afghan women who escaped the country with the help of Britain's Baroness Helena Kennedy is waiting for confirmation she can reach her final destination: Canada.

4. Travel restrictions: The European Union said Friday it is planning to stop air travel from southern Africa to counter the spread of a new COVID-19 variant as the 27-nation bloc is battling a massive spike in cases.

5. COVID-19 variant: A scientist in the United Kingdom is taking note of a COVID-19 variant originating from Botswana with an astonishing number of mutations, though there have only been 82 confirmed cases to date.

One more thing…

Mysterious disappearance: More than 4,000 years ago, one of the most advanced societies in ancient China disappeared suddenly. The reason for the abrupt collapse of Liangzhu City hasn’t been clear until now, but a new study is offering some answers.