Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to testify at the Emergencies Act inquiry today, a surge in patients with respiratory illnesses is leaving health-care workers drained, and a rise anti-trans health bills in the U.S. has some Canadian experts expressing concern. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. PM testifies: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to appear today at the public inquiry probing his government's decision to invoke emergency powers in response to last winter's weeks-long "Freedom Convoy" protests.

2. 'I come home and I cry': Hospitals and clinics across Canada are seeing a surge in respiratory illnesses that is leaving many health-care workers scrambling to meet the needs of patients.

3. Anti-trans bills: As bills restricting or banning gender-affirming care for youth surge in the U.S., some Canadian experts are expressing concern it could happen here.

4. Bulletin-board material: Croatia has taken note of Canada coach John Herdman's post-game comment at the men's World Cup after the team's loss to Belgium, where he said, "we're going to go and eff Croatia."

5. Canadian behind bars: A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape.

One more thing…

RSV vaccine: Seniors are at high risk for respiratory syncytial virus, experts warn, as Health Canada reviews a 60-plus vaccine.