TORONTO -- Canada has nearly than 51,700 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 4,600 added in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. New projections: New national pandemic modelling set to be released on Friday shows that the COVID-19 crisis is worsening on nearly every metric, according to a copy of the projections obtained by CTV News.

2. Assisted dying: The family of 90-year-old Nancy Russell says she chose a medically-assisted death this fall after she declined so sharply during the first wave of lockdowns that she didn't want to live through more isolation this winter.

3. Emissions bill: The federal government has announced a climate bill aimed at cutting down greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero levels by 2050.

4. 'It shook me': The federal government and RCMP have admitted that "a lot of work" is needed to address the systemic problems within Canada’s national police force, after a scathing new report details a "toxic" culture and tolerance of misogyny, racism, and homophobia amongst its members and leaders.

5. Unflappable snowbirds: The border might be closed, but that's not stopping Canadian snowbirds from using what some call a loophole to get their cars, trailers and RVs to sunny American beaches.

One more thing…

'Polar Night': As some parts of Canada are getting used to shorter days and colder nights, a small town in Alaska has just seen its last sunset of the year, as the natural spectacle of the "Polar Night" shuns the sun for 66 days.