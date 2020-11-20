TORONTO -- Canada has nearly than 51,700 active cases of COVID-19, with more than 4,600 added in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. New projections: New national pandemic modelling set to be released on Friday shows that the COVID-19 crisis is worsening on nearly every metric, according to a copy of the projections obtained by CTV News. 

2. Assisted dying: The family of 90-year-old Nancy Russell says she chose a medically-assisted death this fall after she declined so sharply during the first wave of lockdowns that she didn't want to live through more isolation this winter. 

3. Emissions bill: The federal government has announced a climate bill aimed at cutting down greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero levels by 2050.  

4. 'It shook me': The federal government and RCMP have admitted that "a lot of work" is needed to address the systemic problems within Canada’s national police force, after a scathing new report details a "toxic" culture and tolerance of misogyny, racism, and homophobia amongst its members and leaders.  

5. Unflappable snowbirds: The border might be closed, but that's not stopping Canadian snowbirds from using what some call a loophole to get their cars, trailers and RVs to sunny American beaches.  

One more thing…

'Polar Night': As some parts of Canada are getting used to shorter days and colder nights, a small town in Alaska has just seen its last sunset of the year, as the natural spectacle of the "Polar Night" shuns the sun for 66 days. 

Watch the last sunset in Alaska until Jan. 23