5 things to know for Friday, November 18, 2022

A national dental-care benefit is now officially law, signs of violence and neglect at a pair of Montreal long-term care homes has been revealed, and a Canadian says her father may be in Chinese custody for speaking out. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Dental-care benefit: Canada will soon have its first form of national dental care coverage, now that legislation implementing a benefit program for children under the age of 12, has passed. Find out who's eligible for the new benefit.

2. Damning report: A government-commissioned report into the conditions at two privately owned long-term care homes in Montreal has revealed widespread mistreatment of residents at both facilities.

3. 'I fear the worst': The daughter of a missing Chinese human rights defender is pleading with the Vietnamese and Chinese governments to reveal her father's whereabouts and allow him to travel to Canada.

4. NATO action: An armoured-gunnery competition involving troops from 13 NATO countries -- including Canada -- is taking place at a base in Latvia, about 200 kilometres from the Russian border.

5. Ultimatum rejected: With another employee exodus apparently underway at Twitter, workers remaining at the company received an email alerting them that the company's offices will be temporarily closed over the weekend.

Inflation: Here's how Canada's inflation compares with other G20 nations.

Most G20 economies are facing high inflation