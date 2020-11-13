TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 282,500 total cases of COVID-19, with more than 44,800 cases still active. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. New record: For the third time in seven days, Canada has broken its daily record for reported COVID-19 cases as provinces unveil new lockdown measures and officials urge Canadians to take the pandemic seriously.

2. Sharing their loss: Manitobans who have recently lost loved ones to COVID-19 in the province's health care facilities are speaking up about the pain they're experiencing and are calling for change.

3. Mental health: Amid a second wave that is spurring increased restrictions across the country, many are concerned about the effect more lockdowns could have on the Canadian psyche.

4. Fake results: With most countries making a negative COVID-19 test mandatory for passengers travelling by air, some tourists are reportedly obtaining fake test results to get around entry requirements.

5. Pardon me: When U.S. President Donald Trump vacates the White House, he may be vulnerable to a number of investigations and possible charges for any criminal acts he may have committed, but can he pardon himself?

One more thing…

Home team: Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri says he hopes his team will be able to play games on their home court in the upcoming season despite the U.S.-Canada border restrictions.