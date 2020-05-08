TORONTO -- Canada has had nearly 65,000 total cases of COVID-19 and more than 4,400 associated deaths. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Nygard lawsuit: A Canadian woman who has added her name to a growing civil class action lawsuit against fashion mogul Peter Nygard is speaking out for the first time, alleging Nygard drugged and raped her in an attack that still haunts her 20 years later.

2. Jogger murder charges: Georgia state authorities arrested a white father and son Thursday and charged them with murder in the February shooting death of a black man jogging in their neighbourhood after the case caused national outcry.

3. Wage top up: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says that an agreement has been reached with all provinces and territories to top up the wages of some essential front-line workers, including those in long-term care facilities.

4. Cottage country: Federal health authorities and their regional counterparts are asking Canadians to refrain from visiting their cottages to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in more rural communities with less robust health-care systems.

5. Return to work: As some provinces start to show promising signs of having flattened the curve of the pandemic, talk is turning to how we handle a return to the workplace, and what rights workers have in this tumultuous time.

One more thing…

Double trouble: 'Double bubbles,' in which members of two households are allowed to come into close contact, are popping up in two provinces that have started to relax physical distancing measures, but they're also creating a new set of dilemmas.