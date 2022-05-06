Canada is helping investigate sexual violence against women in Ukraine, Conservative leadership candidates spar over COVID-19 mandates, and Amber Heard takes the stand against Johnny Depp. Here's what you need to know today.

1. War crimes investigation: Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says Canada will help investigate sexual violence by Russian troops against women and girls in Ukraine.

2. Leadership debate: Conservative leadership candidates lay into one another over COVID-19 mandates and the trucker convoy in Ottawa in the first unofficial debate of the race.

3. Abortion in Canada: As it stands, there are currently no Canadian laws that explicitly guarantee access to abortion as a right.

4. Remains found: Human remains found in a construction dumpster outside a vacant Toronto home earlier this week have been confirmed as belonging to a young girl, police say.

5. Amber Heard: Actor Amber Heard tearfully tells jurors that Johnny Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle in an alcohol-fuelled rage.

One more thing…

Applying for a passport?: With reported delays in acquiring or renewing a Canadian passport unlikely to end any time soon, understanding the application process is key. Here's what you need to know.