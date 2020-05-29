TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 88,000 total cases of COVID-19, with nearly 1,000 cases added in the last day. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Demonstrations spread: Protests are flaring across the United States over George Floyd’s death in police custody.

2. N.B. cluster: New Brunswick's chief medical officer of health says the province should brace for an influx of new COVID-19 cases after three more were announced Thursday, including one linked to a health care worker.

3. Child care: The federal government is on the verge of signing a bilateral agreement with the provinces to help support child care services across the country as parents begin to head back to work amid economic reopening.

4. Job creation: As lockdown restrictions across the country continue to loosen, many businesses are creating entirely new jobs to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

5. Mask research: A new study has found that wearing a face mask in your home could help reduce the risk of spreading the coronavirus among those you live with.

One more thing…

Rehomed child: A popular YouTuber who partly built her fan base by telling the story of her adoption of a boy with autism is facing backlash after sending the boy to a “new forever family.”