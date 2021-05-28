TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 61.87 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Residential school: The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

2. Italian internment: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivered a formal apology in the House Commons on Thursday, to Italian Canadians who were interned in this country during the Second World War.

3. Hotel quarantine: A federal advisory panel is recommending an end to the mandatory hotel quarantine for international travellers entering Canada, citing inconsistencies between the land- and air-border measures.

4. Long-term care: Two long-term care homes in Ontario are dealing with COVID-19 cases within their facilities, even as the vast majority of residents are fully vaccinated, leading loved ones to point to unvaccinated staff as the possible viral vector.

5. Caught on camera: A Liberal MP who was caught naked on a House of Commons video conference feed in April, has now urinated while on camera.

One more thing…

Vaccine etiquette: With vaccinations top of mind for many, etiquette expert Julie Blais Comeau has some advice on how to broach the topic with acquaintances and loved ones without causing controversy.