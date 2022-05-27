5 things to know for Friday, May 27, 2022

The husband of a teacher gunned down in Texas dies days after the shooting, leading experts accuse Russia of inciting genocide in Ukraine, and the Edmonton Oilers douse the Calgary Flames to claim victory in the Battle of Alberta. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Brokenhearted husband dies: Grade 4 teacher Irma Garcia was one of two teachers and 19 students killed in a Texas elementary school. Two days later, a family member says her husband died at home from a heart attack.

2. Accused of inciting genocide: An independent report finds Russia is inciting genocide in Ukraine, committing atrocities intended to destroy the Ukrainian people.

3. Blood donation ban: In a move intended to make donating blood more equitable, Canadian Blood Services is seeking to scrap a lifetime ban on sex workers giving blood.

4. Gymnast alleges abuse: Former Canadian gymnast Abby Pearson Spadafora says she suffered years of emotional and sexual abuse by Olympic coach Dave Brubaker and his wife Elizabeth.

5. Battle of Alberta: Connor McDavid scores the overtime winner to defeat the Calgary Flames and launch the Edmonton Oilers into the NHL's Western Conference finals.

One more thing…

Ancient origins: Researchers say an "extraterrestrial" stone found in the Egyptian desert nearly 30 years ago could be the first piece of evidence found on Earth of a rare supernova explosion.

Samples of the extraterrestrial Hypatia stone next to a small coin. (University of Johannesburg)