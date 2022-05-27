5 things to know for Friday, May 27, 2022

5 Things to Know

EDITORS' PICKS

'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting

By now it's as predictable as the calls for thoughts and prayers: A mass shooting leaves many dead, and wild conspiracy theories and misinformation about the carnage soon follow. Within hours of Tuesday's school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, another rash began as internet users spread baseless claims about the man named as the gunman and his possible motives.

Canada

World

Local Highlights

Active 2022 Atlantic hurricane season expected, with up to 21 named storms

The Atlantic hurricane season, which spans from June 1 to Nov. 30, is expected to be a busy one. Experts from the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration out of the United States, along with those from the Canadian Hurricane Centre, released predictions for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane season Tuesday.

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

Climate and Environment

G7 pledges put coal on notice, could boost climate aid

Officials from the Group of Seven wealthy nations announced Friday that they will aim to largely end greenhouse gas emissions from their power sectors by 2035, making it highly unlikely that those countries will burn coal for electricity beyond that date.

Robert Habeck, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Climate Protection, and Steffi Lemke , Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection, open the meeting of the G7 Ministers for Climate, Energy and the Environment in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, May 26, 2022. (Kay Nietfeld/dpa via AP)

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

W5 HIGHLIGHTS