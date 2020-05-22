TORONTO -- Canada has had more than 81,000 COVID-19 cases so far, with more than half now considered recovered. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Second wave: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged Thursday that his government expects a second wave of COVID-19 to sweep through the country at some point, and experts suggest Canada isn’t prepared.

2. Indigenous aid: The federal government is increasing the amount of funding aimed at Indigenous people in Canada who are living off-reserve, adding $75 million to the existing Indigenous Community Support Fund.

3. Breaking quarantine: Police across Canada have made home visits to nearly 2,200 Canadians to ensure they are complying with their mandatory 14-day isolation after returning from abroad, and so far only four people have been ticketed.

4. Layoffs expected: WestJet has written to the federal government to seek an exemption from labour rules that require a 16-week notice of termination as the airline looks to lay off a large swath of its workforce.

5. Refund petition: Thousands of Canadians have added their names to an online petition calling on the federal government to require airlines to reimburse passengers whose flights were cancelled as a result of COVID-19.

One more thing…

Face it: As face masks are increasingly recommended for everyday use, CTV News asked an infectious disease expert how to properly wear, store and clean personal protective equipment.