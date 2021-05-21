TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 55.16 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. AstraZeneca vaccine: After several provinces suspended the AstraZeneca shot for first doses, here's what experts say about the risk of developing rare blood clots when receiving a second dose of that COVID-19 vaccine.

2. 'Tipping point': Scholars say pro-Palestinian voices have aligned themselves with popular movements, such as Black Lives Matter, which have helped propel conversations about power imbalances into the mainstream.

3. Is it over yet?: While Canada is seeing a downward curve in COVID-19 cases as vaccination rates rise, experts say equitable access to vaccines is still needed in countries around the world before the pandemic can be declared over.

4. Online content: With the federal government's approach to regulating social media and streaming services under a spotlight in the ongoing study of Bill C-10, a digital media expert is concerned the discussion could undermine future attempts to challenge web giants.

5. Physical activity: Exercise levels and physical activity declined at the start of the pandemic due to the stress and anxiety associated with COVID-19, according to a study out of McMaster University.

One more thing…

Mental health: In his new show with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry said he abused alcohol to numb the pain of his mother Diana's death in 1997.