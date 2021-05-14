TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 50.56 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. WE Charity: Ethics Commissioner Mario Dion has ruled that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not breach the Conflict of Interest Act in relation to his involvement in granting WE Charity a federal contract, but former finance minister Bill Morneau placed himself in a conflict of interest "on several occasions."

2. Status cards: Some Indigenous people are waiting for up to two years to get their Secure Certificate of Indian Status card, which is supposed to take just eight to 12 weeks to be processed.

3. Online content: The Department of Justice has concluded that recent amendments to Bill C-10 would not restrict the freedom of expression of social media users under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

4. Long-term symptoms: COVID-19 'long-haulers' may experience symptoms such as mood disorders, fatigue and cognitive impairment that can make it difficult to return to normal life, according to a recent study.

5. Eid al-Fitr: For the second year in a row, Muslim families are celebrating Eid al-Fitr online, socially distanced or at home due to the pandemic. But many feel it's even more bittersweet as they grapple with the mounting death tolls in the Palestinian territories and Israel.

One more thing…

Hot commodity: Canadians hoping to get a bike in time for the summer cycling season may have a hard time finding one as businesses struggle to keep up with the sport's surging popularity.