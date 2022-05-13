5 things to know for Friday, May 13, 2022

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh describes to CTV News the heightened emotions he sees among protesters, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blasts Pierre Poilievre over Bank of Canada remarks, and unprecedented flooding forces residents of a Northwest Territories town from their homes. Here's what you need to know today.

1. 'Anger that I haven't seen before': NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians’ security.

2. Trudeau blasts Poilievre: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comes out swinging in response to Pierre Poilievre's pledge to fire the governor of the Bank of Canada if he became prime minister.

3. Military deployment: Canada will send a Canadian Armed Forces general officer and six staff officers to NATO's Multinational Division North Headquarters, based in Latvia.

4. Child sex abuse: Despite rising reports of child sexual abuse material circulating online in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, few cases have actually been solved, Statistics Canada finds.

5. Heavy flooding: About 3,500 residents have been ordered to evacuate a town in the Northwest Territories as volatile, never-before-experienced water levels in some areas cause extensive flooding.

One more thing…

Productivity and privacy: Remote work has become more widespread in many of Canada's industries during the COVID-19 pandemic, and lawmakers are starting to take this labour landscape into account.

Remote work. (Pexels)