5 things to know for Friday, May 13, 2022

These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh describes to CTV News the heightened emotions he sees among protesters, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau blasts Pierre Poilievre over Bank of Canada remarks, and unprecedented flooding forces residents of a Northwest Territories town from their homes. Here's what you need to know today.
1. 'Anger that I haven't seen before': NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians’ security.
2. Trudeau blasts Poilievre: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau comes out swinging in response to Pierre Poilievre's pledge to fire the governor of the Bank of Canada if he became prime minister.
3. Military deployment: Canada will send a Canadian Armed Forces general officer and six staff officers to NATO's Multinational Division North Headquarters, based in Latvia.
4. Child sex abuse: Despite rising reports of child sexual abuse material circulating online in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, few cases have actually been solved, Statistics Canada finds.
5. Heavy flooding: About 3,500 residents have been ordered to evacuate a town in the Northwest Territories as volatile, never-before-experienced water levels in some areas cause extensive flooding.
One more thing…
Productivity and privacy: Remote work has become more widespread in many of Canada's industries during the COVID-19 pandemic, and lawmakers are starting to take this labour landscape into account.
Remote work. (Pexels)
Last month, Ontario became the first province to pass a new transparency law requiring companies to establish policies to tell their employees if and how they are being electronically monitored while at work, a topic that has become more prevalent as much of the workforce has moved to remote work.
A Great Dane has been crowned the world's tallest living dog by Guinness World Records.
In an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin weighs in on the Conservative leadership debate highlights and fumbles in Edmonton on Wednesday night.
An Ontario driver who got a $495 ticket is warning people about a rule he says he didn't know still existed after the province dropped licence plate renewal fees.
Heath Canada has updated its advisory for plasma pens, noting that certain pens have been authorized for use in Canada.
Former gymnast Amelia Cline tells CTV News about the verbal and physical abuse she endured within the sport as the class-action lawsuit filed against Gymnastics Canada and several provincial bodies claims an abusive toxic culture in the past four decades.
Luxury fashion house Balenciaga has unveiled a new campaign promoting a series of roughed up sneakers with an eye-watering price tag, and the internet has thoughts.
As worldwide cases of liver disease among children go up, officials are now recommending that parents should look for these symptoms.
The Vatican says Pope Francis will stop in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut during his visit to Canada this summer.
Calgary police have released new photos and video from a deadly shooting this week that investigators described as a 'disturbing road rage incident.'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says closing an unofficial border crossing in southern Quebec will not stop the arrival of asylum seekers.
Fears that the public would panic if they receive alerts during dangerous situations are more myth than reality, experts on emergency alert systems said Thursday at the public inquiry investigating Nova Scotia's mass shooting.
Police in Peterborough, Ont. say they are actively investigating after NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh received a barrage of insults and harassment as he made his exit from a provincial election rally.
The Kremlin warned it may take retaliatory 'military-technical' steps after Finland's leaders said they favour joining NATO, and Sweden could do the same within days, in a historic realignment triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Deb Haaland is pushing the U.S. government to reckon with its role in Native American boarding schools like no other cabinet secretary could -- backed by personal experience, a struggle with losing her own native language and a broader community that has felt the devastating impacts.
A student was beaten and burnt to death Thursday by fellow students in northwestern Nigeria after she was accused of making a blasphemous social media post, witnesses and police said.
Australia's defence minister said Friday that a Chinese warship with spying capabilities had been hugging the nation's western coastline in what amounted to an "aggressive act."
Sri Lanka's main opposition party joined anti-government protesters on Friday in rejecting the appointment of a new prime minister, and insisted the president resign because of the country's disastrous economic crisis.
Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul defied leaders of both parties Thursday and single-handedly delayed until next week Senate approval of an additional US$40 billion to help Ukraine and its allies withstand Russia's three-month old invasion.
The friendship between Vancouver Island girl Elsie Simard and Colorado Avalanche forward Alex Newhook is making waves on social media.
From Langley, B.C., to Miramichi, N.B., George Miller made the last stop on his final flight Tuesday.
At 75 years old, a Quebecer has claimed the world record for the oldest male to perform a headstand.
An Ontario woman is warning people about what they choose as their credit card PIN after she said RBC refused to refund nearly $9,000 in fraudulent charges.
A marine mammal research group is keeping a close eye on a wayward minke whale that made its way to the Montreal area over the weekend, raising concerns about its safety.
Thirty years after an underground explosion at the Westray Mine in Plymouth, N.S., heartache lingers for families left behind.
Rich Strike, the horse who shocked the world with his Kentucky Derby win this weekend, has a special familial connection to Manitoba.
Ontario Provincial Police West Region shared video on Twitter Sunday of a bizarre situation involving a truck and a stowaway passenger.
The B.C. SPCA is highlighting Mother's Day by celebrating moms in all shapes and sizes, including Alice, a Chihuahua-Pomeranian mix who fosters kittens on Salt Spring Island.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh's recent encounter with protesters at an Ontario election campaign stop, where he was verbally harassed, is casting a renewed spotlight on politicians' security, with Singh telling CTV News that he's witnessing a level of anger he hasn't seen before.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau came out swinging Thursday in response to Pierre Poilievre's pledge to fire the governor of the Bank of Canada if he became prime minister. Trudeau questioned whether the perceived Conservative leadership frontrunner grasps how integral the independence of the central bank is to the country's economic stability and international reputation.
Prime Minster Justin Trudeau announced on Thursday that Canada will send a Canadian Armed Forces general officer and six staff officers to NATO's Multinational Division North Headquarters, based in Adazi, Latvia.
The number of new coronavirus cases reported worldwide has continued to fall except in the Americas and Africa, the World Health Organization said in its latest assessment of the pandemic.
Many parents are hunting for infant formula after a combination of short- and long-term problems hit most of the biggest U.S. brands.
Despite rising reports of child sexual abuse material circulating online in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, few cases have actually been solved in Canada, a new report from Statistics Canada highlights.
The world's first image of the chaotic supermassive black hole at the centre of our own Milky Way galaxy doesn't portray a voracious cosmic destroyer but what astronomers Thursday called a 'gentle giant' on a near-starvation diet.
For the first time, scientists have grown plants in soil from the moon collected by NASA's Apollo astronauts.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Senior Year,' 'The Last Victim' and 'Firestarter.'
In a 'Good Morning America' interview with Diane Sawyer, Ashley Judd says her family had agreed that she share the cause of death of her mother, Naomi, who died by suicide at age 76.
Nearly five years into the Me Too era, former prosecutors, legal experts and victims' advocates say prosecuting sexual misconduct cases has proven to be no easier than before the reckoning that ignited a firestorm of accusations against powerful, seemingly untouchable men.
The European Union is giving Ukraine another 500 million euros (US$520 million) to buy heavy weapons to fend off the Russian invasion, the bloc's foreign affairs chief said Friday at a gathering in Germany of top diplomats from the Group of Seven wealthy nations.
World shares bounced back Friday from losses earlier in the week, shrugging off data showing U.S. wholesale prices soared 11 per cent in April from a year earlier.
Inflation is at a multi-decade high, but the situation is different than the 1970s when high inflation was combined with high levels of joblessness and slow or recessionary economic growth, a senior Bank of Canada official said Thursday.
Barbie, the 63-year-old American doll manufacturer, is releasing a new set of dolls in June as part of its ongoing efforts towards diversity and inclusion.
The largest white diamond to ever come up for auction has been sold for 21,681,000 CHF (US$21.9 million) at Christie's in Geneva.
Brayden Point scored at 18:04 of overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-3 on Thursday to force a seventh and deciding game in their first-round NHL playoff series.
Kori Cheverie's ascension coupled with the growing number of women entering pro hockey management and developmental roles has rapidly sped the timetable on when -- not if -- there will be a woman working behind an NHL bench.
Despite a disappointing season on the pitch, Paris Saint-Germain star Lionel Messi was the highest-paid athlete in the world over the last 12 months, according to Forbes.
Drivers can expect more pain at the pumps this morning as gasoline prices push new records. Natural Resources Canada says the average price across the country for regular gasoline hit 197.4 cents per litre on Tuesday for an all-time high.
Hyundai is recalling more than 215,000 midsize cars in the U.S. -- most for a second time -- because fuel hoses can leak in the engine compartment and cause fires.
Wildfires are on a furious pace early this year — from a California hilltop where mansions with multimillion-dollar Pacific Ocean views were torched to remote New Mexico mountains charred by a month-old monster blaze.
There appears to be little that humans can do to help the minke whale that has been spotted in the St. Lawrence River near Montreal find its way back home.
Rescuers in India's western Gujarat state are picking up dozens of exhausted and dehydrated birds dropping everyday as a scorching heat wave dries out water sources in the state's biggest city, veterinary doctors and animal rescuers say.
More research is needed on the impact of seals on dwindling East Coast fish stocks, federal Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray said Thursday, in response to a report by the region's fisheries industry.
A United Nations human rights committee focused on combating racism has reiterated its call for Canada to stop construction on two pipelines until it obtains consent from affected Indigenous communities in British Columbia.
The cauldron was extinguished Sunday in Tokyo to end the most unique Paralympic Games in history -- and crossing the finish line on a Games fraught with uncertainty was a major victory in itself, as Canada captured 21 medals, including five gold, in Tokyo, eight less than the Canadian team won five years ago in Rio.
Veteran wheelchair racer Brent Lakatos will be Canada's flag-bearer for the Tokyo Paralympics closing ceremony.
Paralympians competing for Canada at the Tokyo Paralympics do not get a bonus for getting a medal. Canadian Olympic medal winners get thousands of dollars in bonuses.
Canada's Nate Riech captured gold in the 1,500 metres in his Paralympic debut in Tokyo.
Canada's Danielle Dorris captured gold at the Tokyo Paralympics in spectacular fashion, breaking the world record twice.
