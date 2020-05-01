TORONTO -- There have been more than 53,000 total cases of COVID-19 in Canada with more than 1,600 new cases in the last day. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Search and rescue: The search continues for five missing crew members who were on board the military helicopter that crashed during a NATO training exercise off the coast of Greece.

2. New weapons ban: CTV News has confirmed the federal government is set to soon announce a ban on certain assault-style weapons that have been used in past mass shootings, including the AR-15.

3. Delivery debts: Food delivery app Foodora owes more than $4.7 million to hundreds of restaurants and other creditors across Canada after initiating bankruptcy proceedings earlier this week.

4. Mental health: The number of Canadians who say they’re experiencing high levels of anxiety has quadrupled since the pandemic began last month, according to a new survey.

5. Long recovery: Governments across the country are spending unprecedented amounts in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but in doing so, they're only making up a fraction of the damage the novel coronavirus is doing to the Canadian economy.

One more thing…

How it moves: Should I wipe down my shoes? Could the COVID-19 virus be in my hair? Experts answer these questions and more about how the novel coronavirus behaves.

Correction: