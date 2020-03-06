TORONTO -- Welcome to the new 5 things! CTV News Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme has all the news you need to start your day -- now in audio format.

The number of Canadian cases of the novel coronavirus has surged to 47 with more than a dozen new infections confirmed in B.C., Ontario, Quebec and Alberta. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Coronavirus outbreak: A woman in B.C. has tested positive for COVID-19 despite not having travelled recently and having no known contact with anyone infected with the virus, marking Canada's first community case.

2. COVID-19 testing: Global Affairs has confirmed that more than 200 Canadians are on the Grand Princess cruise ship that is being held off the coast of California for coronavirus testing.

3. Missing boy found: Police say a 14-year-old boy abducted on a Toronto street on Wednesday morning as retribution for his stepbrother's $4 million drug debt has been found safe.

4. Harry and Meghan: Commonwealth Day on Monday takes on added poignancy as it will be the last official royal engagement by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after announcing that they would be "stepping back" from their royal duties.

5. Daylight saving time: Yukoners will be changing their clocks for the last time this weekend after the government announced the territory will no longer participate in seasonal time changes.

One more thing…

Travel disruptions: Two Canadian travel insurers are no longer covering customers who want to cancel their trips due to COVID-19 because it is now a "known" issue, and the rest of the industry is likely to follow suit.