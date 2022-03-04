A fire is doused at a Ukrainian nuclear power plant after a Russian bombardment, the head of GoFundMe testifies before Parliament, and a jury rules the police shooting of a Nunavut man to be homicide. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Nuclear disaster averted: Ukrainian firefighters on Friday extinguished a blaze ignited by a Russian attack at Europe's biggest nuclear plant. Officials say no radiation was released.

2. Breaking international law?: Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is warning Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine, saying anyone who does so could face severe consequences.

3. Rise at the pump: Canada is experiencing a major spike in gas prices related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite the fact that Canada imports little oil from Russia.

4. Fundraising testimony: The president of GoFundMe told members of Parliament that, according to the crowdfunding platform's records, the vast majority of the donors to the Freedom Convoy were Canadian.

5. Police shooting: The jury at a coroner's inquest has determined the police shooting of a Nunavut man almost five years ago was homicide.

One more thing…

'Incredibly embarrassing': A Montreal-area mother is speaking out after she was asked to leave a cosmetics store for breastfeeding her son.