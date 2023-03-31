5 things to know for Friday, March 31, 2023

Donald Trump became the first former U.S. president to be charged with a crime, someone tried to break in to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national security adviser’s residence, and the final report into Nova Scotia’s 2020 mass shooting has been released. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Trump indicted: Donald Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, prosecutors and defense lawyers said Thursday, making him the first former U.S. president to face a criminal charge and jolting his bid to retake the White House next year.

2. Attempted break-in: Ottawa Police is investigating an attempted break-in at the residence of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s national security adviser, the second such incident involving one of his top aides in recent months.

3. Mass casualty report: A long list of failures by Nova Scotia RCMP leadership and policing systems dominate the final report into Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting.

4. High needs: The federal government now expects far more Canadians with long-overdue dental needs to sign up for its insurance plan, and the health minister says that's why the estimated cost has risen by $7 billion.

5. Opener violations: Marcus Stroman committed baseball's first regular-season pitch-clock violation in the third inning of the Chicago Cubs' 4-0 victory over Milwaukee on Thursday on opening day.

One more thing…

