5 things to know for Friday, March 3, 2023

A woman in northern Manitoba loses her baby after an hours-long wait for a medevac flight, lawyers representing "Freedom Convoy" organizers face a lawsuit over a negligence claim, and disgraced U.S. lawyer Alex Murdaugh is found guilty of murdering his wife and son. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'I didn't feel like I mattered': When a woman in northern Manitoba suffered a serious pregnancy complication, she was left waiting hours for a medevac flight when quick medical intervention could have saved her baby's life.

2. Negligence claim: An accountant who participated in the “Freedom Convoy” is suing two lawyers who represent other protest organizers, alleging they negligently failed to warn him of the potential legal risk of his involvement.

3. Murdaugh murder case: The jury in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh has found him guilty of murdering his wife and son, the grisliest and most severe of the allegations faced by the disgraced former South Carolina attorney.

4. Rate forecast: One year after the Bank of Canada's aggressive rate hike cycle began, economists widely expect the central bank will stick to its plan of holding its key interest rate steady at its next scheduled announcement.

5. Oscars weekend: Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' comes in the lead nominee and the film industry will hope to move past 'the slap' of last year's ceremony. Here's everything you need to know about the 2023 Oscars.

One more thing…

Island recount: Japan just found 7,000 islands it didn't know it had.

