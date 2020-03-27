TORONTO -- The number of COVID-19 infections in Canada has passed 4,000 confirmed cases with 39 deaths and 228 people recovered. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. COVID-19 scams: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is cautioning Canadians to be wary of new coronavirus-related fraud schemes, including a text scam aimed at exploiting people who are looking to apply for the new emergency aid benefit.

2. ICU measures: As more people diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized, Canadian doctors say they are taking extreme caution when caring for each patient to ensure that healthcare workers don't catch the virus.

3. Medical procedures: As hospitals across Canada begin cancelling and postponing surgeries to contend with the spread of COVID-19, provinces and territories have deemed abortions an essential service.

4. Inflating prices: Ontario Premier Doug Ford, who expressed his disgust at a high-end Toronto grocery store selling single containers of disinfectant wipes for $30, is now in the process of making price gouging illegal.

5. Border relations: Many Canucks are voicing their opinion after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested putting American troops along the border, saying "No Canadian" wants to cross into the States.

One more thing…

Pandemic peak: As millions of Canadians spend their days at home, avoiding getting too close to anyone outside their households, one question looms: When will this be over? But not even the experts who track the spread of infectious diseases know.