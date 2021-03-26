TORONTO -- Canada has now administered at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 12.46 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Double payments: In a report by the auditor general, approximately $500 million in double payments of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit were made to recipients who had applied for support under both the Canada Revenue Agency and Employment and Social Development Canada.

2. Climate price: Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is sticking with his long-standing view that a federal carbon price is not the way to tackle the threat of climate change, following a decision by the Supreme Court of Canada authorizing its constitutionality.

3. Self-isolation: More than half of Canadians say they are unable to self-isolate and stay home from work when necessary, according to a new survey.

4. NHL quarantine: The federal government is expected to shrink the mandatory quarantine for incoming NHL players to seven days, a senior government source tells CTV News.

5. Sidewalk etiquette: CTVNews.ca spoke to two Canadian etiquette experts for tips on how people can get outside safely, while remaining courteous to others.

One more thing…

Bluenose anniversary: As Nova Scotia begins to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the launch of Canada's most famous vessel, CTV Atlantic Bureau Chief Todd Battis shares how Bluenose became one of the world’s fastest boats and helped create the identity of a province.