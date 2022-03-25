Russia's war in Ukraine is nearing a possibly more dangerous phase, Indigenous leaders are preparing to meet with Pope Francis, and an Ontario rescue agency denies a pet adoption to a family with a child with autism. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. Russian invasion: Russia's war in Ukraine is approaching a new, potentially more dangerous phase after a month of fighting has left Russian forces stalled by an outnumbered foe.

2. Oil and gas production: Canada's oil and gas producers will be able to hike output by the equivalent of 300,000 barrels a day by the end of the year to help displace Russian fossil fuels.

3. Pope meeting: Indigenous leaders and survivors of residential institutions are preparing to meet with Pope Francis in Vatican City with hopes of making progress toward a papal visit to Canada.

4. 'I was shocked': An Ontario pet adoption agency refused a family’s application due to a policy not to send dogs to homes with children who have autism.

5. World Cup: Canada's bid to seal a spot in the men's World Cup was put on hold Thursday after a loss to Costa Rica in which the Canadians played a man down most of the match.

One more thing…

Canadian volunteer fighters: Experts in military law suggest there are plenty of unanswered questions when it comes to Canadians volunteering to fight in Ukraine, particularly among former military members.