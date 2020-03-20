TORONTO -- Public health officials are stressing the importance of social distancing amid concern over community spread as the number of Canadians cases of COVID-19 rises to 873. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Fighting COVID-19: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canada-U.S. border is likely to close to non-essential travel by the weekend and that people should prepare for pandemic-related social distancing to be the reality for "weeks or months."

2. Coronavirus death: As COVID-19 spreads through Canada and infects hundreds of people, the widow of a 51-year-old Ontario man who died of the disease is urging Canadians to take the virus seriously.

3. Stranded travellers: Canadians stuck abroad, trapped under strict foreign border closures, say they have received no consular assistance or information about repatriation despite "begging" the government for help.

4. Rent freeze: After some Canadian banks announced six-month deferrals on mortgage payments to ease economic hardships during the COVID-19 outbreak, advocates are calling on the federal government to do more for renters.

5. Medical emergencies: Doctors on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic are reassuring Canadians that hospitals will remain open for medical emergencies, despite the cancellation of elective procedures and tighter screening measures.

One more thing…

Club Quarantine: As COVID-19 forces bars and nightclubs around the world to shut their doors, some people living in self-isolation are turning to online dance parties to shake off the jitters.