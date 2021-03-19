TORONTO -- Canada has now administered one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 7.76 per cent of the country's population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Spavor’s trial: The trial of Canadian citizen Michael Spavor, detained by China since late 2018 on suspicion of espionage, ended on Friday after a closed-court hearing of around two hours.

2. U.S. doses: Canada is finalizing a deal with the United States, which if agreed to would see 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine sent to Canada as early as by the end of the month, under a loan agreement.

3. Assisted dying: Some Canadians are expressing relief, and others anger, now that access to medical assistance in dying will be expanded to those who are not near the natural end of their lives and eventually to people suffering solely from mental illnesses.

4. Population growth: With lower rates of international migration and climbing death rates, Canada saw its lowest population growth rate percentage last year since 1916, Statistics Canada reports.

5. How to help: After the mass shooting that left eight dead in Atlanta, CTVNews.ca has compiled some ways you can help, including reporting incidents, becoming informed and donating to advocacy groups.

One more thing…

Vanity plates: CTVNews.ca has reached out to agencies from across the country to learn about the tactics they use to prevent offensive words from ending up on licence plates on the road.