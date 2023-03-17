5 things to know for Friday, March 17, 2023

The suspect of the killing of two Edmonton police officers was a teenager, an alleged Chinese attempt to meddle in the Vancouver municipal election sparks anger, and new details emerge about a close call involving an Air Canada jet. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. 'Unthinkable and horrific tragedy': Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning. CTV News has learned that the suspect was a 16-year-old boy.

2. Interference allegations: Allegations that Vancouver's Chinese consulate sought to interfere with last year's municipal election reverberated through the city's political class on Thursday.

3. Close call: A preliminary report has found that an Air Canada Rouge jet came within a kilometre of an American Airlines jet at a Florida airport as U.S. aviation officials face an uptick in airplane near-misses.

4. Briefing notes: After policing the "Freedom Convoy," the RCMP came away with lessons learned, newly released documents show -- including the need to better prepare for the potential targeting of emergency phone lines.

5. 'Fuel to the fire': Canada's inflation rate likely took another dip last month, but with many Canadians still struggling with the cost of living, the federal government is facing pressure to deliver more help in the upcoming budget.

Space: A new discovery could impact the future of human exploration of Mars.

A Relict Glacier near Mars’ Equator. (NASA MRO HiRISE and CRISM false color composite, Pascal Lee)