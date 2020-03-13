TORONTO -- Prime Minister Trudeau is the first G7 leader to self-isolate after his wife tested positive for COVID-19 as provincial governments implement strict new measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Positive test: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 but the Prime Minister's Office says Justin Trudeau will not be tested "at this stage" because he currently has no symptoms.

2. COVID-19 spread: With COVID-19 cases mounting across the country, a growing number of Canadian doctors are urging the federal government to adopt more aggressive measures to contain the spread of the virus.

3. Market plunge: As global concerns about the spread of COVID-19 continue to ripple through global markets, experts urge Canadians not to react emotionally about the virus' impact on their investments.

4. Foreign meddling: The threat of foreign interference in Canada is real and more action is needed to counter what is a "significant and sustained" effort to meddle from China and Russia, according to the latest report from a top-secret Parliamentary committee.

5. Licence frame fine: An Ontario man says he was shocked after being fined $110 for the dealership frame on his license plate, which the dealer installed when he bought the vehicle.

One more thing…

Virus anxiety: Between the worrisome headlines and the drastic measures meant to limit the spread of COVID-19, the virus can be an added stressor for anyone. Here's what mental health experts suggest to help cope with the stress of an outbreak.