TORONTO -- Canada has now administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to 5.61 per cent of the country's population. Here’s what else you need to know to start your day.

1. AstraZeneca concerns: Canada’s top doctor and federal health minister say they see no reason to halt the use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in Canada, as some European countries have done citing blood clots following inoculations.

2. Expiring visas: International permanent residency holders who have not been able to come to Canada because of COVID-19 travel restrictions will be allowed into the country even if their confirmations have expired, a spokesperson for the federal government said.

3. Vaccine passports: With G7 countries considering the use of vaccine passports to restart international travel, one expert says the most important conversations will be between the Canadian and U.S. governments because of the high level of traffic at the border crossings.

4. 'Enormous change': One year after the pandemic was officially declared, newly-released data by Statistics Canada breaks down the social and economic impact that COVID-19 has had on Canadians.

5. Deportation halted: A Colombian-born mother says she is overjoyed after a federal judge temporarily stayed her deportation from Canada, which could have meant separation from her daughter for two years.

One more thing…

Myth busted: A Canadian-led international team of scientists have disproven what was thought to be the discovery of the ‘world’s older crater’ from a meteorite in Greenland in 2012.