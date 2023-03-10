5 things to know for Friday, March 10, 2023

The state of Canada's economy three years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Conservative MP Michael Cooper is called out for a "shameful" comment made to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, and actor Robert Blake, who was acquitted in his wife's killing, dies at 89. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. State of economy: As Canada approaches the three-year mark since the start of the pandemic, Statistics Canada reviews how COVID-19 has changed the Canadian economy and society, showing a mixed bag of trends.

2. 'Completely unacceptable': Liberal and NDP MPs call out Conservative MP Michael Cooper over what they describe as a "shameful" and "completely unacceptable" comment he made to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly during a hearing on foreign interference.

3. Robert Blake: Robert Blake, the Emmy award-winning performer who went from acclaim for his acting to notoriety when he was tried and acquitted in the killing of his wife, dies at age 89.

4. 'Stop sensationalizing': China on Friday accused Canada of smearing its reputation over allegations China is secretly operating two overseas police stations in Quebec.

5. Grocer grilled: Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.

One more thing…

CRA scams: How to avoid falling for CRA phone scams this tax season.

In this Nov. 14, 2019, file photo, a woman checks her phone in Orem, Utah, USA. It's tax season again, which means it's also open season for fraudsters posing as the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)