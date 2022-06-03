5 things to know for Friday, June 3, 2022

Doug Ford wins another majority government in Ontario, Gov. Gen. Mary Simon speaks about meeting the Queen for Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee, and the Oilers get smothered by the Avalanche in Game 2 of the NHL Western Conference final. Here's what you need to know today.

1. Back in charge: Doug Ford has been re-elected as Ontario premier with a Progressive Conservative majority government, CTV News declares.

2. 100 days of war: With no end in sight, here's a look at some numbers and statistics that shed light on the grim and tragic toll of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

3. Jubilee meeting: Gov. Gen. Mary Simon speaks with Chief News Anchor and Senior Editor of CTV National News Lisa LaFlamme about meeting Queen Elizabeth II for Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee.

4. 'It's not fair': CERB recipients who now have to pay the money back to the government share their stories with CTVNews.ca

5. Oilers shut out: Nazem Kadri sets up three goals in a two-minute span and Pavel Francouz makes 24 saves as the Colorado Avalanche blank the Edmonton Oilers in Game 2 of the NHL Western Conference final.

One more thing…

Travel restrictions: With the COVID-19 restrictions at the border to remain in place for at least another month, here are the current rules for ArriveCan, COVID-testing and vaccine mandates.

FILE - People wait in line to check in at Pearson International Airport in Toronto on Thursday, May 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette