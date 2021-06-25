TORONTO -- Canada has now fully vaccinated 26.28 per cent of the country's eligible population. Here's what else you need to know to start your day.

1. Survivors speak: With hundreds more unmarked graves discovered on the grounds of a former residential school in Saskatchewan, survivors of the system are once again speaking out about their experiences.

2. Identification process: Forensic experts say identifying the remains of Indigenous children and adults buried at former residential schools is a painstaking process that could take decades.

3. Text message: Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett has admitted to, and apologized for, sending Independent MP and former Liberal justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould a text message that Wilson-Raybould called “racist” and “misogynist.”

4. Assault allegation: A new video recording obtained by CTV News Toronto raises questions about how the Toronto Police Service handled a report about an alleged assault by an officer on a Black TTC rider.

5. Giuliani suspended: Rudy Giuliani's New York law licence was suspended on Thursday after a state appeals court found he had lied in arguing that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from his client, former U.S. President Donald Trump.

One more thing…

Post-game: Police confirmed that one cop car was flipped on its side and tear gas was used to disperse a group that had thrown objects at a police car outside the Bell Centre following the Habs' overtime win advancing them to the Stanley Cup finals Thursday night.