5 things to know for Friday, June 24, 2022

The prime minister denies any "undue influence or pressure" on an RCMP's investigation, Pope Francis is set to visit the site of a residential school in Canada, and more Canadians are struggling to feed their families. Here's what you need to know to start your day.

1. RCMP investigation: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is denying his government put "any undue influence or pressure," on the national police force's investigation into the 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.

2. Child hunger: Soaring grocery prices are making it hard for some Canadians to feed their children, as families turn to more supports.

3. Pope Francis visit: The Vatican has released the program for the Pope's visit to Canada next month, which includes visiting the site of a former Alberta residential school with survivors of the institutions.

4. 'Out of reach': A majority of Canadians who intend to travel this summer say high gas prices are affecting those planned getaways, according to a pair of recent surveys.

5. Waiting for passports: As passport delays continue around the country, an online tool on the Government of Canada’s website allows travellers to check estimated walk-in wait times at their nearest passport office.

One more thing...

William and Kate: A new painting of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge was revealed to the public on Thursday.

Prince William and Kate, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge smile during a visit to housing charity Jimmy's in Cambridge, England, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)